WIEDEMANN, Ernest H.
Of Washington Township, died peacefully on November 21, 2020, at age 93, after a
life well-lived. Ernie was born
on October 26, 1927, to
Ernst (Germany) and
Dora (née Johansen/Denmark) Wiedemann in Buenos Aires, Argentina, prior to their immigration to the United States (U.S.). Ernie took pride in the sacrifices his parents made for freedom and their many
achievements as U.S. citizens. Ernie was educated in the
Cincinnati parochial school system and graduated from Roger Bacon High School, at age 17. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, graduated from the Naval Submarine School, in New London, Connecticut, and served on the U.S.S. Sea Owl (SS-405),
stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. Quite an adventure for a young man from Cincinnati, Ohio. Following military service, Ernie enrolled in the University of Dayton (U.D.) using the WWII GI Bill. In May 1949, he met Mary McGarry and their lifelong love story began. They were married in August 1951 at Corpus Christi Church, in Dayton, Ohio. Following graduation from U.D., Ernie began a distinguished career in the insurance business. Always a strong advocate for higher education, he earned a Master of Science Degree in Financial Services and advanced insurance designations, including: Chartered Financial Consultant, Certified Life Underwriter, and Registered
Financial Consultant. After serving his clients well, at age 90, he completed his career as the President of Capital Planning Services, Inc., in Centerville. Ernie was a student of the game of golf all his adult life. At various times, he held memberships in several private clubs, yet his favorite rounds were played on the public courses with the Friday Travelers and golf trips with the Spring Safari Group. He was also a member of the Cincinnati Left-Handers. Always a gentleman – his integrity and character are the legacy left for his children and future generations of his family. He was a man ahead of his time in many ways, a naturalist and concerned with conservation before it became popular and a generous supporter of many charitable causes. He taught his children by example – finding joy in
simple pleasures, a walk in the woods, the beauty of a calm lake, a sincere conversation, laughing about old stories, the importance of truth, living with honor, and the value of a job well done. He set the highest of standards for himself – his children continue to strive to reach those standards. Ernie loved spending time with his family. Summer vacations at Watt's Bar Lake, TN, were the highlight of the family's year. Water-skiing behind his boat Herbie, unlimited snacks and treats, picnics, fun and games, and often many of the childrens friends were included. These special times became treasured memories for the family. Ernie was a consummate family man actively engaged in his children's education and sporting activities. He was a past member of the Incarnation School Board and past President of the Alter Boosters Association. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ellen M. Wiedemann-Berger, Ed.D. and her infant son, Danny; grandson, Zachary J. Fortune; infant twin great-grandsons, William and Miles Jolley; and many close friends. Ernie is survived by a loving and supportive family: his wife and best friend, Mary; his sister, Helena Lynn Caruso, of Cincinnati; his children and their spouses: Philip and Colleen Wiedemann; Susan Wiedemann; Carol and Gary Sherman; Matthew Wiedemann; Jennifer and Patrick McKeown; and John and Beth Wiedemann; 13 accomplished grandchildren and 20 precious great-grandchildren. Ernie will also be missed by his faithful canine friend, Dooley. The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided by Stephen K. Swedlund, M.D., Sheila
Hammonds, R.N., and Todd Mullins, P.T.; and for the loving send-off of the John and Barbara Laufersweiler Family. Private graveside services were held at Calvary Cemetery with Father Gerald Haemmerle officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220. Ernie never forgot the kindness the Sisters extended to him, such as a hot cup of
cocoa on a cold winter morning, when he was a young paperboy. To share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com
.