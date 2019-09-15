|
|
ZORNES, Ernest Marion 90, of Franklin Ohio and Estero Florida, was welcomed into Heaven on September 12, 2019. Ernie was born to Elmer and Emma Musser Zornes on February 9, 1929 at Kehoe, Carter County, Kentucky. He was proud to be a veteran of the United States Army, serving on the front lines in Korea as a combat infantryman. Ernie retired in 1994 from Corson Packaging / Interstate Folding Box Company after 33 years of service. He was a member of Spring Hill Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 brothers and sisters. Surviving is his wife of 63 years Oral Elizabeth (nee Prichard), daughter Helen (Jim) Murry of Estero, beloved grandson Andrew Murry of Franklin, one brother David (Hazel) Zornes of Grayson KY, sister in law Virgie Prichard Colegrove of Grayson, and many loved nieces and nephews. Ernie treasured all of his family and friends, enjoyed gardening, fishing and was always quick with a story or joke for a friend or stranger. Funeral services will be held at 12pm, Monday, September 16th, 2019 at Spring Hill Church of Christ, Brell Drive, Middletown, with Rev. Bob Stacy officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10am-12pm at church. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Spring Hill Church of Christ.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019