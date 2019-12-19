|
|
HAMMERMEISTER, Ernestine "Tina" Age 92, of Beavercreek Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 12, 2019. She was born September 20, 1927 in Dayton Ohio to the late John and Elaine Gatuzilus. Tina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. To know her was to love her and she was loved by all who knew her. Tina loved gardening, baking, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jerome Hammermeister; brothers, Steve, Bill, Louie; and sister, Thora.Tina is survived by her sons, Karl (Pat), George (Sara), and Tim (Carla) Hammermiester; grandchildren, Jake (Amber), Sarah, Luke (Victoria), Annie (Scott), Garrett (Megan), Jordan (Michelle), Ryan (Angie), and Lori; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sawyer, Avah, Elden, Liam, Emma, Caitlin, Paul, Trevor, Taylor, Marin, and Lily.The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00am at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Memorial Contributions can be made in Tinas honor to . To share a memory of Tina or to leave a special message for her family. please click the share memories button above.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019