Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Hammermeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Hammermeister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine Hammermeister Obituary
HAMMERMEISTER, Ernestine "Tina" Age 92, of Beavercreek Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 12, 2019. She was born September 20, 1927 in Dayton Ohio to the late John and Elaine Gatuzilus. Tina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. To know her was to love her and she was loved by all who knew her. Tina loved gardening, baking, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jerome Hammermeister; brothers, Steve, Bill, Louie; and sister, Thora.Tina is survived by her sons, Karl (Pat), George (Sara), and Tim (Carla) Hammermiester; grandchildren, Jake (Amber), Sarah, Luke (Victoria), Annie (Scott), Garrett (Megan), Jordan (Michelle), Ryan (Angie), and Lori; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sawyer, Avah, Elden, Liam, Emma, Caitlin, Paul, Trevor, Taylor, Marin, and Lily.The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00am at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Memorial Contributions can be made in Tinas honor to . To share a memory of Tina or to leave a special message for her family. please click the share memories button above.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -