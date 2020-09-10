1/1
ERNIE STACY
1949 - 2020
STACY, Ernie Lee Age 70, of Middletown, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Ernie was born on September 18, 1949, in Winchester, KY, to the late Wilba and Pauline (Winburn) Stacy. On September 2, 1967, he married the love of his life, Bonnie (Lawson). Ernie served in the United States Army from 1968-1970 and was in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and collecting baseball cards. Ernie was also very passionate about archery and shot professionally for Horton and Barnett for a number of years. In 1995 he won the NCHO Championship of the U.S. and Canada. Ernie owned Sportsman's Paradise Lakes for 40 years, where he spent much of his free time fishing. He will be remembered fondly as a jokester who loved to cut-up. Ernie always had a story or joke to tell anyone who would listen. Ernie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Stacy of Middletown, OH; daughters, Rebecca (Andre) Tran and Latonya (Brian) Jones of Georgetown, KY; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, Ernie is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Stacy and sister, Charlotte Stacy. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 10:00 am 12:00 pm at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm, also at the church with Pastor Bill Henderson officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Monday from 8:00 10:00 am. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the church. To view Ernie's online obituary and video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.


Published in Journal-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
