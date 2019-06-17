Home

Ernst KRAUS

Ernst KRAUS Obituary
KRAUS, Ernst Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Friday June 14, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia. Ernst was an active member of the German Club Edelweiss, and an avid soccer player in his youth. He is survived by his sisters; Ernestine and Wilhelmine; sons Arnold and Walter, daughters Anna, Karin, Ursula, and Christine, and a host of grand children and great grand children. A memorial service will be 6pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. There will be a gathering with food and fellowship at the funeral home following the service until 8pm. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019
