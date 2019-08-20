|
EBBING, Estella E. Age 89 of Dayton passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Dayton on November 29, 1929 to the late, Charles and Thelma Lawrence. Preceding her in death is husband, Raymond B. Ebbing; daughter, Theresa Christ. She is survived by her children, Bob (Darlene), Charlie (Brenda), Margie (Dave) Harrah, Gayle (Kevin) Shiveley, Mike (Angi), Juanita Houdieshell; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren. Friends and family may visit from 9am-10am on Thursday, August 22 at Westbrock Funeral Home followed by 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Parish. Estella will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. She will be missed by many.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019