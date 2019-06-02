|
|
HAUN, Estelle Hope Age 97, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at . Preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Willard Haun, USAF Ret., and son Robert W. Haun. Estelle will be missed by her many acquaintances, friends and family. The family extends their appreciation and gratitude for her support to Home Instead assistants, the staff at Walnut Creek Nursing Center, Kettering Hospital and . Private services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Estelle to , www.hospiceofdayton.org. Condolences may be made at www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019