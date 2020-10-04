1/1
Ester McQUEEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McQUEEN, Esther Esther McQueen, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 17, 1937, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late John and Lula (Pace) Nolan. Esther was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Esther is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years, Oakley McQueen; daughters, Janet (Frank) Lawson and Donna Pater; seven grandchildren, Christy (Jamie) Asher, Brandon Hymer, Casey (Jodi) Pater, Dylan Pater, Justin (Angie) Pleiman, Jackie Toennission, and Jason (Emmy) Burnett; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jenell (Paul) Proffitt and Ann (Danny) Caldwell; two brothers, Harold (Barbara) Nolan and Kyle (Faye) Nolan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Burnett; son-in-law, Jake Pater; four sisters, Claudine Hensley and Juanita Kendall-Murphy, Myrtle, Lorene; and two brothers, Hayes Nolan and Arthur Nolan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved