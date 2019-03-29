|
BENTZ (nee Stout), Esther L. Wife of the late Alan Edward Bentz. Mother of Karen Sue Hagemeyer, Cincinnati; Gregory Brown, Middletown; Timothy Brown, Mason; and the late Stephen Brown. Grandmother of five and great grandmother of six. Survived by siblings Gene Stout, Marilyn Byrd, and Pauline Denney. Predeceased by siblings Edward Stout, Elmer Stout, Donnie Stout, Kathryn Lehman, James Davis, and Chester Davis. Passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Visitation Friday (3/29) at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, from 6-8 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home Saturday (3/30) at 10 AM.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019