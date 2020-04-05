|
BOLAN Esther Lee Of Germantown, MD, passed away on Mar 25, 2020. She was born in Flushing, OH, to Guy and Mildred Wilson, Sr. on Feb 13, 1939. Esther married the late Albert Bolan on Mar 25, 1972. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Allison Bolan of Germantown, MD, and a grandson, Anthony Bolan of Columbia, MD. Esther graduated from Springfield High School. Esther had three brothers and one sister Marvin (Harriett) Wilson of Tennessee, the late Guy M. (Charlotte) Wilson, Jr. of Springfield, OH, the late Charles Wilson of Springfield, OH, and the late Electa Gaskins-Robins of Springfield, OH. She adored her friend, Odessa Clayborne, of Springfield, OH. Esther has a host of special friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020