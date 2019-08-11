|
|
BURG, Esther Eleanor Mrs. Burg, 90, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 3 at Miami Valley South Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Burg was born August 9, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Emma and Raymond Schwarz. In addition to her parents Mrs. Burg is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George A. Burg and daughter, Cynthia Burg. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Burg's many community volunteer activities included, working at the Zion Lutheran Church's Pre School, managing the Interfaith Hospitality Network as well as serving as a longtime youth committee board member. She was also involved in The Vineyard Program with New Hope Church. The time she spent caring for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the children of her extended church family was her greatest joy. Mrs. Burg's caring personality touched the lives of many and she will be deeply missed Surviving are her children, Mark Burg; Lisa Burg Reische, her seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of the family and friends for their love, prayers and support. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Zion Lutheran Church. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 17. Visitation will begin at 11 am and a service will follow at 12 noon. Arrangements are being handle by Sanner Funeral Home in West Carrollton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019