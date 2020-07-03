Esther COFFEY

COFFEY, Esther W. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, for Esther W. Coffey, 90, of Centerville, formerly of Granville, at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant. Friday would have been her 66th wedding anniversary to her late husband, Jim who died May 8, 2020. Esther was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late William F. and Winnie H. Thielking. She passed away June 30, 2020, in Centerville, Ohio, at St. Leonard, Franciscan Senior Living Community. A graduate of Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Esther was employed as a long distance operator for American Telephone and Telegraph Company. She also had worked part-time at Granville Golf Course. Active in her community, Esther was a member of The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, Granville Garden Club, Granville Town and Country, and Granville Music Club. She also served on the Granville Tree and Landscape Committee. Surviving are her sister, Joan Allison; brother and sister-in-law, Irvin and Connie Thielking; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband, Esther was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl, James and Roy. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity benefiting children and/or animals. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com