GARRETT-DEAL, Esther M. 89, of Enon, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Elmcroft of Fairborn. She was born December 12, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of George and Hazel (Williamson) Martin. Esther worked as a manager for the license bureau for a number of years and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Survivors include her two children, Vicky & Jim McKee, Enon, Mike & Carol Garrett, Fairborn; one stepson, Steve & Nancy Deal, Yellow Springs; ten grandchildren, Joe Garrett, Lisa Van Meter, Jason Garrett, Summer Garrett, Jim McKee, Jessica Garrett, Ian Garrett, Jameson Garrett, Brendan Deal and Kelsey Deal; seven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Waldo Garrett in 1999, her second husband, Vaughn Deal in 2018, a daughter, Sonya Garrett in 2007 and a son, John Garrett in 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church with Pastor Larry Bannick officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019