Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esther GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther GREENE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther GREENE Obituary
GREENE, Esther P. Born May 7, 1924 in Eupora, MS., to Bishop and Hosea Hilliard. Passed away September 1, 2019 age 95. She is survived by one daughter Donna Lynn Cole, one grandson Robert G. Cole, one brother Haywood Hilliard (Mae), and a host other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10am until time of service 11am at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. William Roberts, II, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.