GREENE, Esther P. Born May 7, 1924 in Eupora, MS., to Bishop and Hosea Hilliard. Passed away September 1, 2019 age 95. She is survived by one daughter Donna Lynn Cole, one grandson Robert G. Cole, one brother Haywood Hilliard (Mae), and a host other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10am until time of service 11am at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. William Roberts, II, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 6, 2019