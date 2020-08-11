1/
ESTHER KERLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ESTHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERLIN, Esther Age 85, of Brookville, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at home, following an extended illness. She was born in Hazel Green, Kentucky, to Delphia & Corbett Taulbee. Later, she moved to Dayton, OH, marrying the love of her life, Dr. Maurice F. Kerlin. She managed Broadmoor Cleaners in Trotwood for over 20 years, and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Amanda McDaniel, Dr. Timothy Kerlin, Gregory Kerlin; grandchildren, Brayden McDaniel, Tyler Kerlin, Sarah Kerlin, Jacob Kerlin, Logan Kerlin; siblings, JC Taulbee, Ruth Melas, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11AM, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE with Pastor Rollie Rench officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 9:30 am-11 am, leading into the services on Wednesday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Burial
Shiloh Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved