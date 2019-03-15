KISER, Esther V. Age 89, of Piqua, Oh passed away at 6:34 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Covington Care Center, Covington, OH. Born on December 8, 1929 in Miami County near Fletcher, OH, Esther was a daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (Pence) Russell. Her husband, Melvin Kiser of Piqua and five children survive her: Ronald E. (Sharon) Kiser of Huber Heights, OH, Deborah A. (Tom) Hill, Gregory R. Kiser, Jean Kiser-Monroe and Sharon L. (J.D. Dodson) Mott, all of Piqua. OH. She was a loving grandmother who enjoyed spending, time with her 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and one step grandchild. She is also survived by four sisters, Charlotte, Carolyn, Mary and Betty. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Terri Kiser, a grandson, Shawn Hill, a granddaughter, Rebecca Erin Kiser, and siblings, Rob, Lester,, Chet, Evelyn, and Patricia. She was formerly employed by Hartzell Propeller and Edison College of Piqua, OH. She was a member of the Piqua Eagles and she enjoyed traveling, camping, garage sales and spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326 with Chaplain Ed Ellis presiding. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service on Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary