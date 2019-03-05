Home

Esther NEEDHAM Obituary
NEEDHAM, Esther L. Age 67 of Hamilton passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at . She was born July 28, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Ralph Chamberlain Needham and Lulabell Bowman. Mrs. Needham worked in the medical field and will be sadly missed by her family and many close friends. She is survived by her daughter Theresa (fiance Charles Moore) Wright; three grandchildren Russell (fiance Shaye Howard) Wright, Jr., Cody Alan (Cierra) Wright, and Nicholas Evan Wright, and two great grandchildren Sophia Lavern and Trevor Earl. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Melissa Lunsford in 2013. Private services for Esther were held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, with burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2019
