SMITH, Esther Louise Was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 7, 1939. She passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Esther was an amazing woman who loved and served God with all of her heart. She and her husband, David, shared 64 years of marriage making memories together every moment. Some of those memories included traveling on many bus trips with the Springfield Ohio Elderly United group. Esther will be lovingly remembered by her husband David; her children David Christopher (Pam), Karen (Bill), and Phil (Ann); her grandchildren Deanna (Jason), Andrew (Margaret), Rebecca, Alexandra (Mike), and Thomas. Esther's family joined together for a private memorial celebration of her life and legacy on January 3rd. To share a memory with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 12, 2020