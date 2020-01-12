Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Esther Louise Was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 7, 1939. She passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Esther was an amazing woman who loved and served God with all of her heart. She and her husband, David, shared 64 years of marriage making memories together every moment. Some of those memories included traveling on many bus trips with the Springfield Ohio Elderly United group. Esther will be lovingly remembered by her husband David; her children David Christopher (Pam), Karen (Bill), and Phil (Ann); her grandchildren Deanna (Jason), Andrew (Margaret), Rebecca, Alexandra (Mike), and Thomas. Esther's family joined together for a private memorial celebration of her life and legacy on January 3rd. To share a memory with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -