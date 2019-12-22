Home

TAYLOR, Esther T. Age 69 of Xenia passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at . She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James and Sherri Taylor of Xenia, 2 brothers; David Tate of Cleveland, Tennessee and George W. Tate III of Englewood, Ohio; 2 grandchildren, Brandi Spracklen and Dylan Summers and 1 great grandchild. She was employed by Merrill Lynch where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. Funeral Service 10 am Friday December 27, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Burial in Centerville Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 pm Thursday December 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to or the YWCA Women's Shelter. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
