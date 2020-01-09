Home

Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
220 East Main Street
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Universalist Church
150 Monroe Street
Eldorado, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
First Universalist Church
150 Monroe Street
Eldorado, OH
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Preble Memory Gardens
1928 - 2020
ESTHER THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Esther 91 of Eldorado, OH died Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 First Universalist Church 150 Monroe St. Eldorado, OH 45321. Memorial service 11:00 AM Monday at the Church. Interment 2:00 PM Monday at Preble Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home Eaton, Ohio. Memorial Contributions North Central EMS P.O. Box 271 Eldorado, Ohio 45321. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
