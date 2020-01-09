|
|
THOMPSON, Esther 91 of Eldorado, OH died Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 First Universalist Church 150 Monroe St. Eldorado, OH 45321. Memorial service 11:00 AM Monday at the Church. Interment 2:00 PM Monday at Preble Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home Eaton, Ohio. Memorial Contributions North Central EMS P.O. Box 271 Eldorado, Ohio 45321. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020