WILLKE (Hausfeld), Esther O. Age 85, of Butler Twp., passed away Wednesday, April 17th, 2019, at . Esther was born December 26, 1933 in Maria Stein, Ohio to the late Leo & Armella (Eifert) Hausfeld. In addition to her parents, Esther was also preceded in death by six siblings and one grandson, Blake Willke. Esther has been a member of Queen of Martyrs Church and later St. Christopher Church for the past 41 years. At St. John's High School in Maria Stein, OH she was a cheerleader, Homecoming Queen and class Valedictorian. She was an avid golfer with 5 Club Championships, one Dayton area Women's Senior Championship and 3 holes in one. In Lexington, Kentucky she had the highest bowling game and series in the Central Kentucky district in 1964. She is survived by her loving husband of the past 62 years, William A. Willke; five children, Nancy Larson (Jim), Mary Crane, Joan Brayman, Ed Willke (Angie) & Carol Aurilia (Mike); two siblings, Madonna Goecke & Greg Hausfeld (Joan); eleven grandchildren, Diana (Luis), Michael (Danielle), Vanessa, Kevin, Kenny, Marie, Lindsey, Olivia, Jason, Luke & Jonathan; and by one great grandson, Lucas. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia. Interment will be held at a later date at St. John Cemetery in Maria Stein, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Esther to Miami County Special Olympics. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary