SMITH, Estill Ellis Age 91, passed away on October 6, 2019 at . He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 25 years, Louise Smith; his parents Daisey and Clyde Smith; sister Louise Maddox. He is survived by sons Greg (Mitzi) Smith and Barry (Thersa) Smith; grandchildren Gregory A. (Bridget) Smith, Barry (Jessie) Smith, Erica (James) Lewis; great-grandchildren Myles, Tanner, Ellie, Kady, Jimmie, Leo, and Odin. Estill served in the Army in Korea during the Korean War. He retired from Delco Products after 32 years. Estill enjoy gardening and fishing. During his years as a youth, Estill was a boxer. There will be a private funeral. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019