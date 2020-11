,

Age 84 of Trotwoodpassed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, Nov. 23rd at Rogers Funeral Home in NewLebanon. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Bear CreekCemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Gene.