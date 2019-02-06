ELY (Hinkle), Ethel Joyce 85 yrs., passed Saturday, February 2, 2019. Ethel Joyce Hinkle Ely was born August 14, 1933 in Middletown Ohio one of seven children Doris Littler, Arthur Hinkle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband the love of her life: Marnell Lee Ely; grandson: Dennis Leroy Fahl Jr.; as well as 6 brothers and sisters. Her spirit is carried on by her 7 children: Ronald Lee Ely (Judy Apple partner) of Vandalia; Timothy (Emilee) Ely of Miamisburg; Robert Ely of Tampa; Lawrence (Bradley) Ely of Vandalia; Diana (Dennis) Fahl of Springfield; James Ely of Ervington; Laurel Ely (Megan Bond friend) of Riverside; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, who's photos she would proudly share with friends and acquaintances: and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life too numerous to list but not forgotten. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Joyce during her 85yrs., among them: line your windows with insulation to keep the cold air out and the heat bill low, grow a garden and can everything that you can't eat before it goes bad or the grocery store runs out of vegetables, wash the plastic ware from the restaurant to use again and save money, don't throw away those zip lock bags wash them out, She was a strong, loving and compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joyce was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and passing on her skills to her children. For many years leading up to her passing, she loved antiques and as her passion grew for these unique finds she became a vendor at 4 different flea markets in the surrounding area. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friend were Joyce's delight and always welcome to her home. Joyce was a homemaker who enjoyed her days gardening, traveling, cruising, and attending bluegrass festivals. Joyce and her husband Marnell loved the outdoors, they spent many summers weekends and vacations camping and teaching their children to fish and enjoy nature. Joyce faith was unwavering, she was a baptized Jehovah's Witness. She attended the Dayton North congregation. Joyce's family would like to express their appreciation for the care that was shown to their mother during this time from the entire staff of Grandview Hospital and Hospice of Dayton. There will be a void in all our lives that will never be filled other than with the wonderful memories we were lucky enough to of shared with her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm 1:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm with Brother John Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.belssingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary