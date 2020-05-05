Home

JASBRING (Schaefer), Ethel Rose Age 97, of Hamilton passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 with the loving and compassionate care of . She was born on April 14, 1923 in Lyons, Nebraska, the daughter of George and Bess (Arnold) Schaefer. She married Robert Jasbring in Visalia, California on April 14, 1944. She was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hamilton and the Hanover Ladies Industrial Band. She retired from the Talawanda School District in 1986. She was devoted to her family and friends and enjoyed helping them in any way she could. She cherished her grandsons and received so much pleasure spending time with them in Florida. She is survived by her daughter Kay (John) Boatright; grandsons, Bryan Boatright, Orlando, Florida, Chris Boatright, Lake Mary, Florida; her sister-in-law, Mary Schaefer, San Gabriel, California; also her niece, Linda and nephews Brian and Larry. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jasbring, her parents, her brother, Kenneth Schaefer, and her sister, Neva Stroh. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Deborah Hauger and her staff for the many years of kind and compassionate care and to the caring staff of Hospice. Her wishes were that any memorials be made in her memory to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2020
