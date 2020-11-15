1/1
Ethel McCOY
1934 - 2020
McCOY, Ethel Mae

Ethel Mae McCoy age 86 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this world on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Ethel was born August 15, 1934, in Eutaw, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents Ella Mae Lowe and Clemmons Reynolds. Her daughters: Evola Reynolds and Lisa Lynn McCoy and two grandsons James Jeffery and Roosevelt Rappley.

Ethel was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her specialty was cooking and worked for Huffies BBQ most of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlena Brown (Steve). Special grandchildren: Telisha McCoy, Shawn Jeffery, Marcus McCoy, Shantale Jeffery and Jamie Jeffery following 12

additional grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Riverside Nursing and Rehab facility for taking very good care of her as well as Glickler Funeral Home.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
