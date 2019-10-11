|
|
P'SIMER (Case), Ethel "Lois" 86, of Dunn, passed away peacefully with family present on October 7, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Home in Smithfield, NC. Lois was born September 11, 1933 in Carter County, KY, daughter of the late Burley Case and Lucille Jackson Case. She was a graduate of Olive Hill High School and attended Marshall University. She retired as a Bridal Consultant while living in Hamilton, OH. She was a member of Hood Memorial Christian Church in Dunn, NC. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. She is survived by her husband, Tom; and daughters, Valerie Jean Newton and husband Bruce, of Dunn and Katherine Colleen and husband David Tilley of Carolina Beach, NC; one grandson, Grant Newton and his wife Dianna; three additional grandsons, Connor Newton, Zachary and Carson Tilley; one great grandson; and two step-granddaughters. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Hood Memorial Christian Church, Dunn, NC with Rev. Jason Williams and Rev. Joanie Williams officiating. The family will receive friends 12:00pm 1:45pm prior to the service. Burial and graveside services will be held in Olive Hill, KY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hood Memorial Christian Church, 300 E. Cumberland St., Dunn, NC 28334 or to SECU Hospice Home, PO Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577. Announcement by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Dunn, NC.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 11, 2019