ROBINSON, Ethel D. "Jeane" Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 12, 1934 in Middletown, and graduated from Middletown High School. She was a mother and homemaker and a member of the Heavenly Highway Tabernacle. Jeane loved to crochet, paint ceramics and collecting. Preceding her in death were her parents, Arthur and Florence Miller; her husband, Charles R. Robinson, Sr. in 2009; one son, Larry K. Robinson; three sisters, Ida Mae Lee, Anna Seales and Carol Haller; and two brothers, Richard Miller and Tommy Miller. She is survived by four children, Charles R. Robinson, Jr., Billy D. Robinson, Ramona J. (Larry) Brooks and Mary D. (Pamela) Robinson; five grandchildren, Kelly, Andrew, John Christopher, Billy Jack and Jordan; sister-in-law, Loretta Miller; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Rice officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heavenly Highway Tabernacle, 5990 Michael Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.