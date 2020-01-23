|
|
SAMPSON, Ethel M. Age 81, transitioned peacefully on January 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. She was the oldest child born to Clifford and Castina Martin in Newnan, Georgia on September 9, 1938. She attended the University of Dayton where she met and married Therman C. Sampson Sr. She retired from the Dayton Public School System where she worked for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford (Willa, stepmother) Martin, and Castina Ballard-Martin. Also, her beloved husband Rev. Therman C. Sampson Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Robin K. Fafiade, Wanda E. Dixon (Keith), Terri Jo Monson (Daryel), Therman C. Sampson II (Renee); siblings Constance Partridge, and Jimmy Martin (Helen). Grandchildren Oliaton (Aseia), Gavin, and Martin Fafiade; Collin, Ryan, and Emanuel Dixon; Daryel Monson, Sydney, Chloe, Kennedy, Tiffany, and Therman C. Sampson III; three great grandchildren, Madison Fafiade, & Summer and Lexi Dixon and a host of family, friends, neighbors and beloved church members. Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00 am at New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton Ohio 45417. Order of Eastern Star Service 9:30 am. Family will receive friends at 10:00 am. Rev. Therman C. Sampson II officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020