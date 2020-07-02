Ethel WHITLEY

WHITLEY, Ethel Lee Ethel Lee Whitley entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, at Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas, Sr. and Sylvia Howard; husband, Rev. Charles J. Whitley, Sr.; daughter, Elena Michelle; siblings, Lena Pinkins & Richard Howard. A Class of '55 graduate of Roosevelt High School, she retired from the Federal Government. She accepted Christ at an early age under Pastorate of Rev. H.L. Buckman/Greater St. John Baptist Church and later joined Paramount Baptist Church, Washington, D.C./Rev. Aaron McCombs. Ethel leaves sons and daughters: Kempton Epps (Semone), Marlon Epps, Angela Wyckoff (Emory), Charles, Jr. (Shirley), and Jaquenette Cannon; brothers, Thomas Howard, Jr., Lee (Minnie) Howard, Houston Howard, and Darnell Pinkins; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special friend Dorthea Hector; and host of family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton Liberty Rd. A family service will follow. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. Being mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family would appreciate the wearing of masks and social distancing practices. HHRoberts.com