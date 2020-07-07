ETHELDA BLADES

BLADES, Ethelda F. Ethelda F. Blades, age 90, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born May 18, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel and Ollie (nee Crank) Rose. Mrs. Blades was a 1948 graduate of Hamilton High School and on December 9, 1950, she married Emery Blades. Mrs. Blades worked as a secretary at Gilbert Insurance Company for 42 years and was a long time member of the First Church of God (now Bridgewater Church). She is survived by her beloved husband, Emery Blades; one son, Randy (Chelle) Blades; two grandchildren, Chelsea (Josh) Allen and Abrianna Blades; and one sister, Geraldine (Kenneth) Langevin. Mrs. Blades was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Blades in 1979, and by her siblings, Donald Rose, Margaret Riley, Geneva Kadle, Daisy Thompson, Joseph Rose, Lester Rose, Gerald Rose, and Kimber Rose. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com