1/1
ETHELDA BLADES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ETHELDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLADES, Ethelda F. Ethelda F. Blades, age 90, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born May 18, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel and Ollie (nee Crank) Rose. Mrs. Blades was a 1948 graduate of Hamilton High School and on December 9, 1950, she married Emery Blades. Mrs. Blades worked as a secretary at Gilbert Insurance Company for 42 years and was a long time member of the First Church of God (now Bridgewater Church). She is survived by her beloved husband, Emery Blades; one son, Randy (Chelle) Blades; two grandchildren, Chelsea (Josh) Allen and Abrianna Blades; and one sister, Geraldine (Kenneth) Langevin. Mrs. Blades was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Blades in 1979, and by her siblings, Donald Rose, Margaret Riley, Geneva Kadle, Daisy Thompson, Joseph Rose, Lester Rose, Gerald Rose, and Kimber Rose. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved