|
|
HANSARD, Ethelene Morris Age 94, passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 in Brookville, Ohio. Ethelene lived the majority of her life in Knoxville Tennessee. She was a courier in Oak Ridge National Labs before she married the love of her life, James Hansard, on June 19, 1944. They were married for 57 years and where you saw one, you saw the other. Ethelene retired from Operating Engineers, Local 917. She had many "loves" in her life, most importantly her husband and family. She also loved to shop, loved to travel and was a huge NASCAR fan. Before leaving Tennessee, she attended Gillespie Ave. Baptist Church and while in Ohio she attended Salem Church of God. Ethelene had so many special people in her life, Phillip (Reno) Jones, who was like a second son and helped take such good care of her, Brenda and Harold Polson, who helped care for her before she moved to Ohio and Kristi Hollow, whom she loved like a daughter. During her time in Ohio, Fidelity Health Care took wonderful, devoted care of her. Ethelene was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Hansard; son, James S. Hansard, Jr., one brother and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Larry Wright and granddaughter, Melissa Faye Warwick. The family will receive friends from 12pm until 2pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the chapel of Weaver Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Reverend Jim McPherson officiating. Following the service family and friends will proceed in procession to Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for an interment service. The family invites you to sign the online register or share your thoughts and memories of Ethelene at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019