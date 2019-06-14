Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Ethelyn DOLPH

Ethelyn DOLPH Obituary
DOLPH, Ethelyn Colleen 90, of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2019 in Villa Springfield. She was born August 12, 1928 in Bigstone, Kentucky, the daughter of Jason and Maud (Withrow) Atkins. Mrs. Dolph enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and fishing. She had been employed in the tent and awing business as a seamstress. Survivors include one loving son and daughter in law; Michael and Vicki Dolph, Springfield, five grandchildren; Chris (Heather) Dolph, Brian (Deya) Dolph Jesse Dolph, Robert Dolph and Brooke (Tony) McCrae, six great grandchildren, siblings; Dr. Emel (Margaret) Atkins, Springfield, Dexter Atkins, Jackson, Ohio and Anna Ruth Williams, Rock Hill, South Carolina and many nieces and nephews and longtime friend; Louise Merriman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; John Dolph, September 14, 2001, one son; Larry Dolph, four brothers; Dr. Donald Atkins, Dail Atkins, John Atkins and Vernon Atkins, one sister Mary Lou Louvern and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Monday in Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow. "Be looking at you" Love, your family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 14, 2019
