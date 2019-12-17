|
FRY-APEL, Etta L. Age 89 of Virginia and formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Ashland, Virginia She was born in Woodbury, Tennessee on November 10, 1930 the daughter of Vestel & Osee (Vance) Tenpenny. She is survived by her four sons Ben Fry of Tipp City, Ken (Mim) Fry of Huber Heights, Don (Cindy) Fry of Port Charlotte, Florida, and William (Kathy) Fry of Coldwater, Michigan; three daughters Nanette (Wayne) Dezarn of Huber Heights, Debra (Michael) McPeak of Ashland, Virginia and Denise Barry of Dayton; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; three brothers JT (Lora) Tenpenny of Nashville, Tennessee, Raymond (Peggy) Tenpenny of Longview, Texas, and Don (Delorice) Tenpenny of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 42 years Ned E. Fry and husband of 10 years Ralph Apel; brothers James Owen Tenpenny, Thomas Tenpenny and Nile Tenpenny and sisters Leoma Mullinex, Lara Spann and Velma Morris. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 11:00 am 12:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019