HOWELL, Etta Age 92 passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020, in Hudson Florida. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on March 13, 1927, the daughter of Roy and Nellie (Little) Sorrell. On July 2, 1949, in St. Ann Church she married Leslie Howell and he preceded her in death on December 18, 2015. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Howell of New Port Richey, Florida; a son, Dennis Howell of Tarpon Springs, Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Leslie Stephen Howell. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30am Tuesday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020