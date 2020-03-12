|
SCARBOROUGH, Ettaleen Age 95, formerly of Fairfield passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1924 in Hulen, KY to the late Richard and Alfie Calloway. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd on May 2, 2013. Ettaleen is survived by her son, Tom and his wife Sharon; grandsons, Shawn and his wife Dana and Tommy "Ta" and his wife Carmelita; great grandchildren, Shea, Quinlin, and Josie. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2020