Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Resources
More Obituaries for Ettaleen SCARBOROUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ettaleen SCARBOROUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ettaleen SCARBOROUGH Obituary
SCARBOROUGH, Ettaleen Age 95, formerly of Fairfield passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1924 in Hulen, KY to the late Richard and Alfie Calloway. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd on May 2, 2013. Ettaleen is survived by her son, Tom and his wife Sharon; grandsons, Shawn and his wife Dana and Tommy "Ta" and his wife Carmelita; great grandchildren, Shea, Quinlin, and Josie. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ettaleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -