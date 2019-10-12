|
|
ANGEL, Eugene Age 83, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born February 28, 1936 in Owsley County, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when he was 16 years old. Eugene was employed at Miami Carey for 37 1/2 years retiring in 1998. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 528 and 3458. Eugene was an avid vegetable gardener and a devoted University of Kentucky basketball fan. Preceding him death were his parents, Edward and Anne (Keller) Angel; one brother, Jake Mason; and three sisters, Naomi Allen, Ruby Ross and Elsie Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Angel; two sons, Edward Angel and Jeff (Juli) Angel; three daughters, Georgina (Kurt) Fowler, Judy (David) Campbell and Joni (Dan) McIntosh; six grandchildren, Alex Angel, Lydia Angel, Michael (Ashley Thornburg) Adams, Magie Mae Robinson, Jamie Lynn Campbell and David Wayne Campbell; two great grandchildren, Colton Burley and Adalynn "FuFu" Adams; one brother, Andrew (Gail) Mason, Jr.; one sister, Pauline (Tim) Easter; many nieces, nephews and extended family; and a host of friends. Private visitation will be at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mound Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio with Pastor Kenny Angel officiating. Immediately following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Lewis Street Praise and Worship Center, 720 S. Breiel Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45044 (there is also an entrance off Lewis Street behind the CVS on Breiel Blvd.) Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 12, 2019