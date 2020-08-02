1/
Eugene AUGUST
AUGUST, PhD., Eugene Robert Eugene Robert August, PhD, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Dr. August was a professor of English at the University of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2002. Gene is survived by two sons, Robert (Doane) August and James (Kathy) August; grandchildren, Diana August, Robert August Jr., John August, David August, Zackary (Chelsea) Hart, Noah Hart, and Ethan Hart; a brother, Henry (Pat) August and a sister-in-law, Sandra Danko. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
