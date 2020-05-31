BAUMASTER, Eugene E. Passed away May 28, 2020 at age 102. He was born to Elzie and Estella Baumaster in 1918 in Dayton, where he lived a long adventurous life. He graduated from Stivers High school in 1935, and later as a young man, began work at Delco where he was a toolmaker, worked on the landing gear for military aircraft during the war, and where he created an apprentice program. While at Delco, he and several co-workers began a homebuilding enterprise, which later became his full-time work and passion. He founded Delwood Homes and later Woodbourne Homes and built over a thousand houses in the Dayton area. He served as President of the Dayton Home Builders Association. When not building homes, he was an avid bowler and Cincinnati Reds fan. He became a certified scuba instructor and spent many winters in the Cayman Islands where he perfected his underwater photography skills. He also enjoyed travel, exploring small towns, Sunday drives and walks in the woods with the love of his life, Joyce Attwood, and his children. Family was important to him and we will miss his strength, his wit, his stories, and his hugs. He was preceded in death by his spouses, Edith and Joyce; his son Michael; his sister, Charlotte; and his grandson, Jay. He will be missed by his sister, Nancy Blake; his son Thomas Baumaster (Debbie); and daughters Ruth Jewell (Marc), and Janna Lewis (Ron); 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. We will be forever inspired by his love and zest for life. As he said the day before he left us, "Where's the party?" Viewing for friends and family, 10:00 am Tuesday June 2, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429 followed by a service at 11:00 am. Internment at David's Cemetery in Kettering following the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.