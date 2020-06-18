BLAKLEY, Eugene "Gene" Age 93, devoted Husband, cherished Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, dear brother, neighbor, and friend, entered into eternal rest on the morning of June 15, 2020. Gene was born December 3, 1926, to Robert and Mary (Hoelle) Blakley, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was raised on a dairy farm with his sister Norma Barnes, who survives. He attended Hanover School and on February 18, 1950, he married the love of his life, Juanita Hackworth, and to this union four children were born: Lynn, Beverly, Kevin and Scott. A life-long farmer in Milford Township, Gene loved the Lord, the land, the farm, the farm home and all it had to offer. After retiring from the farm, Gene worked for Miami University as a Supervisor of Housekeeping, where his encouraging words and friendly smile, was greatly missed when he retired for a second time, for he never met a stranger, only one who would become his friend. He was respected as a hard worker and was as honest as the day is long. He served his community well as a Township Trustee from 1972-1980, often working with the Board of Health, was a Volunteer Fireman, ASCS and Zoning Board Member, as well as a past member of Oxford Senior Citizens, Butler County Farm Bureau, Honorary Chapter Farmer of the Talawanda FFA, and Pomona Grange #32. He was Master/President of Collinsville Grange #2264, for nearly 50 years. Along with his wife, he hosted many community Grange meetings and Junior Grange events at their home. He also served on the Ohio State Grange Executive Committee from 1972-78. Gene was also a Seventh Degree Grange member, and was chairman of the Grange Booth displays, at the Butler County Fair, for many years, as well as past Superintendent, of the Produce Department, at the Butler County Fair, and sold tickets for grandstand events as well. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Oxford, for over 50 years, serving faithfully as an Usher, until recently transferring his membership to St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton. Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Lynn (Bill) Eisele; Beverly (Philip) Foutz; Kevin (Anita) Blakley, and Scott (Janet) Blakley; beloved grandchildren: Robyn Huston, Heath (Tracy) Eisele, Tyler (Kim) Sparks, Trisha (Mike) Adkins, Holly (Ivan) Munoz, Brian (Hollie) Foutz, Laurie (David) Wethington, Kyle (Amber) Blakley, Dean (Laney) Blakley, Jerry (Erin), Josh (Taylor), Justin Blakley; and twenty-three great grandchildren. He is also survived by Loretta Schenck Janik, sister-in-law. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita in 2016, his parents, one child at birth, sister-in-law, Marjorie Fisher; brothers-in-law, Donald Fisher, Eddie Schenck, Frank Janik, and Lloyd Barnes, as well as, his mother and father-in-law, Goldie and James Hackworth. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to Collinsville Grange #2264, 854 Oxford-Middletown Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013, or sent to Ohio State Grange, to be set aside for the "Junior or Youth Grange Department" at 16303 Village Parkway, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019-9585. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Woodland Country Manor for their warm and loving care, of our father, over the last 2 1/2 years. Brown, Dawson-Flick Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements for the family. Condolences may be made online at www.browndawsonflick.com. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH from 9:00AM -10:30AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, with a funeral Mass of Christian burial at St. Julie Billiart Church at 11:00AM. Final resting place will be the Collinsville Cemetery in Milford Township.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 18, 2020.