BREWER SR, Eugene "Butch" Age 65 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born September 25, 1953 to the late Willie Smith Brewer and Bertha Lee Brewer. He was a graduate of Roosevelt H. S. and retired from the Dayton Board of Education as a Para Professional/Bus Driver in the Transportation Dept. Eugene was also preceded in death by (3) grandsons, (2) sisters and (3) brothers. He is survived by (2) daughters, Aleithia (Michael) Brewer and Regina Brewer; (1) son, Eugene Brewer, Jr.; (7) grandchildren; (1) sister, Willa Brewer; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. FRIDAY, August 9, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Bishop Christopher L. Heard, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019