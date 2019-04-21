|
CHANNELS, Eugene Alonzo 53, of Springfield, Ohio passed away April 16, 2019. He was born April 26, 1965 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Gene and Joann (Johnson) Channels. Eugene formerly operated GC Hauling and had been employed at Yamada North America Inc. Eugene is survived by his loving and devoted family, including his son, Antoine D. (Justice Lawrence) of Springfield, Ohio; significant other, Denise Williams; sisters, Veronica Channels and Monica Channels all of Springfield, Ohio and Bridgett Nongkouni of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, Eli Channels; step-daughter, Erica Williams, niece, Lexxus Thomas and nephews, Kaprice Roberts and Ike Roberts and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation is Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Funeral service is Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2019