CRAFTER, Sr., Eugene Eugene Crafter, Sr., age 80, Sunrise October 31, 1939, and Sunset July 21, 2020. Eugene was a member of Greater Grace Church and retired from Pickaway Refinery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Ann Crafter; parents, James and Sally Mae Crafter; daughters, Allegra Crafter and Sherry Lynn Walker; sister, Pearl Crafter and brothers, Robert Lee Howell and Willie James Crafter. Left to cherish his memory, son, Eugene Crafter, Jr.; daughters, Yolanda Crafter Thompson and Yowanna (Robert) Crafter West; brother, L.T. Crafter; 15 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation at 4:00 PM and private funeral service at 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln. Interment at 11:00 am on Monday at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CRAFTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com