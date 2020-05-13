|
|
DERICKSON, Eugene "Gene" Age 101 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Riley, Ohio on April 30, 1919, the son of the late Wilbur H. and Elsie (Vizedom) Derickson. Gene graduated from Hanover School in Butler County, Ohio. He received his B.S. Degree from The Ohio State University in 1941. After graduation he served as Farm Security Supervisor, United States Department of Agriculture at Findlay, Ohio. In 1944 he returned to Butler County to farm until he purchased a dairy farm in 1953 at Baltimore, Ohio. Gene returned to Government Services in 1955 as a Soil and Water Conservationist in Lancaster, Ohio. In 1959 he accepted the position of Associate Executive Secretary of the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission which was associated with The Ohio State University. In 1969 Gene was appointed Assistant Chief of the division of Soil and Water Districts, Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Gene was active in a number of organizations such as President of the Saddle and Sirloin Club at The OSU, Vice President of Ohio State Agriculture Council, and National Editor of Delta Theta Sigma agriculture fraternity for 16 years. He served as President of the Ohio Chapter of the International Soil Conservation Society of America. One of the awards that he has especially cherished was the awarding of being named "Fellow" by this international organization. Upon retirement he received "special recognition" by the General Assembly for "Outstanding Achievement" in Soil and Water Conservation. Gene retired in 1983 and moved to Tavares, Florida. Gene married Helen Lyle of Cadis, Ohio on March 22, 1941. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before her passing on August 26, 2002. In January of 2004 he married Freda Stumpf-Kiniyalocts of Hamilton. Gene is survived by his wife Freda; son Dr. James L. Derickson (Cheryl) of Arizona; daughter Karen J. Fetter (Jack) of Grover Hill, Ohio; brother Melvin (Jean) Derickson; step-daughter Linda (Steve) Alexander of Middletown. He also leaves 6 grandchildren, one step-granddaughter and 15 great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home with Interment at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkeley Square Life Care Fund, 100 Berkeley Dr. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or St. Luke United Presbyterian Church, 280 N. Breiel Blvd. Middletown, Ohio 45042. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on May 13, 2020