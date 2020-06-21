Eugene DRURY Jr.
DRURY, Jr., Eugene On February 29, Eugene Drury, Jr., better known as Jack to friends and family, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Dayton after a 2 year battle with throat cancer. Jack is survived by his brothers, John Drury (Debbie) and Doug Cannon (Barbara); sisters, Peggy Grosz (Rick) and Connie Alexander; son, Jason Drury (Julie); daughter, Stephanie Freeman (Jonathan); grandkids, Jacob Freeman (Heather), Savannah Freeman and great-granddaughter Maddyn Freeman; several nieces and nephews, family and friends who miss him dearly. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Marines. Not only was he a great father, he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved to ride his Harley and listen to Ted Nugent. He loved spending time with his friends and enjoying retirement from General Motors after 30 plus years. Jack was one of the hardest working, selfless and giving people you would ever know. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. He had a smile that would light up the room and a great sense of humor. We love and miss you dad. Happy Fathers Day!

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
