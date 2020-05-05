|
|
GAD, Eugene L. 90, Washington CH, OH died Sunday, May 3, 2020. Retired printer. Formerly worked at Standard Register and NCR. Preceded by wife, Lois Butts Gad in 2006, and brothers, Thomas, Andrew and John Gad. Survived by daughters, Vicki (Tommy) Coe of Washington CH and Jeannie (David) Butterfield of Fishers, IN; grandchildren; great and great great grandchildren. Private graveside service in St. Colman Catholic Cemetery in Washington CH. Burial under direction of KIRKPATRICK FUNEARL HOME in Washington CH. Contributions to St. Colman Catholic Church, 219 S. North St., Washington CH, OH 43160 or Heartland Hospice, PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43633. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020