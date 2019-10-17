|
HUECKER, Eugene T. Age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his residence. Eugene was a Machinist with Harris Graphics, retiring after 30 years of service. He was an Army Veteran of WWII, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, VFW Post 6560, American Legion Post 200 and Huber Heights Senior Citizens. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers & 3 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan R.; daughter & son-in-law, Karen E. & Richard Gillette of Sidney; daughter from another mother, Jill N. & Henry Smith of Trotwood; sons & daughter-in-law, Terry L. & Sharon Huecker of Texas, Charles A. Huecker of Vandalia, Martin E. Huecker of West Milton; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Eugene's memory. Special thank you to Ohio's , especially: Karmella, Summer & Trisha and Dan Menke & Bill Brunner of Catholic Social Services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019