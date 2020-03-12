|
|
JESSEE, Eugene 91, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. He was born March 25, 1928 in Logan, West Virginia, the son of Ruben and Vida (Ghee) Jessee. Eugene was retired from International Harvester. He attended Restoration Worship Center. He was an avid Johnny Cash fan, enjoyed playing the guitar, and was a sports fan, especially of WVU, OSU, and Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Survivors include children, Rolfe (Kathleen) Jessee of Springfield, Drema (Gary) Noble of London, Ohio, and Ralph (Mary) Jessee of Liberty Township, Ohio; grandchildren, Rob (Kim) Jessee, Amber Noble, Keith Jessee, Katie Jessee, Jason (Heather) Rutan, and Zach (Martha) Rutan; great grandchildren, Nick and Maddie Jessee and Claire and Jack Rutan; brother, Joe Jessee of Springfield; special friends, Brian, Shelley, and Wanda Allen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Constance L. "Connie" Jessee on March 19, 2013; grandson, Scott Jessee; four brothers; four sisters; and his parents. The family would like to thank Mr. Jessee's caregivers, Michelle, Ronda, Leslie, and Judy. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Rd. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday in the church with Eugene's son-in-law, Pastor Gary Noble, officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 12, 2020