LAKES, Eugene Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 23, 1931 in Seven Mile, Ohio and lived in the Miami Valley Area all his life. He graduated from Seven Mile High School in 1949, and served in the U.S. Army for four years. He was employed at Pillsbury Bakery for 21 years, and in the maintenance department for the City of Fairfield for 15 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 218 where he formerly served on the Honor Guard, and a member of the Moose Lodge #501 and Eagles Aerie #528. Gene enjoyed refurbishing bicycles. Preceding him in death were his parents, Walker and Grace (Coates) Lakes, one grandson, Ryan Neal Chapman; one step daughter, Mary Ann Rossi; three sisters, Kathleen, Betty Sue and Murdell; and one brother, Marvin. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Martha Marks; three children, Rick (Connie) Lakes, Randall Lakes and Brenda (Rob) Chapman; nine grandchildren, Brandon Lakes, Ashley Lakes, Bradley Hobbs, Ricky Lakes, Brandon Floyd, Jake Chapman, Luke Chapman, and Kaylee Chapman; one great granddaughter, Keira; two brothers, Cecil Lakes and Millard Lakes; one sister, Dorothy Gase; three step-children, James Rossi (David Hinds), Hank Rossi (Linda Tolbert) and Jenny Rossi (Marc Citrin); and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Curtis Moak officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio with Military Services by the Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019